Pedestrian killed on interstate in west Charlotte

A person was killed by a car on I-85 North on Saturday morning.

The incident happened under the bridge on I-85 at the Billy Graham Parkway overpass around 6:50 a.m.

Channel 9′s photographer at the incident saw a white car with heavy front-end damage and a MEDIC vehicle amid multiple CMPD units.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a white Nissan Altima traveling northbound on I-85 hit a pedestrian.

Two lanes of I-85 North were closed for two hours as CMPD investigated.

Channel 9 asked if any charges will be filed.

