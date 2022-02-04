Pedestrian killed in Jefferson crash, police say

Feb. 4—Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in the Jefferson area Thursday afternoon.

Troopers from the Frederick Barrack responded to the 3390 block of Point of Rocks Road at about 2:46 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle crash, according to a police news release.

Preliminary investigation reportedly found a 2008 Nissan Altima was westbound on Point of Rocks Road when it crested a hill to find Frederick resident Clyde Plymale, 77, in the road operating his motorized wheelchair. The Nissan struck Plymale, ejecting him from his wheelchair, according to police. The Nissan immediately stopped after the collision. Plymale died on scene from his injuries. The next of kin has been notified.

Police collected statements from witnesses, the release states, and a reconstructionist responded to assist in the investigation. Members of the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office responded and found the driver was not at fault, according to an MSP spokesperson.

Traffic was detoured while Point of Rocks Road was shut down for about two-and-a-half hours, police said. The roadway has since been opened.

