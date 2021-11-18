Pedestrian killed, man charged in second fatal Marietta hit-and-run this week

Nov. 18—A Marietta woman was killed after being hit by a car while trying to cross Delk Road Tuesday night, the Marietta Police Department said. The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested and charged with felony hit and run.

Debra Jones, 58, of Marietta, was attempting to cross the road outside of a crosswalk with her two elementary school-aged grandchildren, police said, around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. Jones stepped out into the road in front of the Shell gas station at 2365 Delk Road and was struck by a vehicle, which did not stop to help or report the incident. The grandchildren were not injured.

Jones was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. About 30 minutes after the incident, MPD received a call from Howard Gregory Arden, 63, of Dunwoody.

Arden "stated he may have struck something or someone on Delk Road with his 2013 Kia Sorento," saying he found damage to his vehicle when he reached his home in Dunwoody, according to police.

With assistance from Dunwoody police, Arden was arrested, charged with hit and run and booked into the Cobb County jail. More charges may come pending the investigation's findings, MPD said.

Arden was booked around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records, and was bonded out around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday. Bond was set at $35,000.

Anyone with information related to this crash is asked to contact STEP Officer Gunkle at (770) 794-5357.

This is the second fatal hit and run in Marietta this week. The first happened Monday night, when a 57-year-old man was struck by a car while trying to cross Cobb Parkway near South Marietta Parkway.

Police identified Kevin Tarik Alston, 43, of Marietta, as the driver, and accused him of fleeing the scene on foot before police arrived. A police K-9 tracked Alston onto the Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, where he was arrested.

The name of the pedestrian killed Monday is still being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. MPD spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the man was staying at the Regency Inn and Suites on Cobb Parkway. Police have identified him, but are still working to track down his family. Anyone who may have information about the man is asked to contact MPD.