Pedestrian killed near Sand Hollow State Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A pedestrian was killed Friday night near Sand Hollow State Park.

Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Quincy Breuer said the accident happened near mile marker 13 on SR-7, just outside of Sand Hollow State Park.

The accident involved two cars and a pedestrian, who died as a result of their injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

