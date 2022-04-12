74-year-old man from Sterling killed while walking outside Walmart in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A 74-year-old man died after being hit by a motor vehicle outside Walmart on Jungle Road Monday night, according to authorities.

Arthur Andrews of Sterling was struck by a 66-year-old man driving a pickup truck, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.'s office.

The driver, whose name has not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, was brought to a local hospital.

The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation by Leominster and state police.

