Pedestrian killed in North Side hit-and-run: CPD
A victim struck in a hit-and-run crash on the North Side died from his injuries, Chicago police said.
A victim struck in a hit-and-run crash on the North Side died from his injuries, Chicago police said.
Here, a fractional short-term vacation rental marketplace, has shut down after just over two years of operation. The Miami-based startup, which had raised a known $5 million in funding, posted on its website on January 3 that it was ceasing operations “due to the current interest rate environment and economic conditions.” Fiat Ventures led its $3.5 million seed round in July of 2022, according to Crunchbase.
The Dolphins will be shorthanded on defense in a playoff game expected to be played in frigid conditions.
The Saints just added a new, bitter chapter to their rivalry with the Falcons
The Raiders went 5-4 in Pierce's nine games at the helm this season.
Used-car prices tumbled 7.0% in 2023, the second year in a row of falling prices in the sector after a massive pandemic era run-up.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Here are the three biggest impacts on this week's Associated Press Top 25 ballot.
Mortgage and loan giant LoanDepot said Monday it is experiencing a cyberattack and that it's "working diligently to restore normal business operations as quickly as possible." The Irvine, California-based company said in a brief statement on its cybersecurity incident page that it has "taken certain systems offline" and is "working quickly to understand the extent of the incident and taking steps to minimize its impact." LoanDepot confirmed the cyberattack in a filing with federal regulators, describing the incident as involving the "encryption of data," implying a ransomware attack.
Waymo has announced that its Waymo One driverless cars will be hitting the highways in Phoenix soon. The driverless vehicles were already on regular Phoenix streets.
Edmunds's study of auto loan terms for 2023 found monthly payments and lengths hit record highs in Q4, but there was good news for new car buyers.
Pitch, the company behind a collaborative presentation software for businesses, is scaling back and bootstrapping, with CEO and co-founder Christian Reber stepping down and two-thirds of its employees losing their jobs. Reber made the announcement in a social media post earlier today, confirming that the company's co-founder and CTO Adam Renklint will be stepping into the hot-seat with immediate effect, with Reber retaining a seat on the company board. Pitch had raised north of $130 million in funding from the likes of Lakestar, Index Ventures and Tiger Global Management, supported by a slew of high-profile angels, including the founders of Instagram and Zoom.
Microsoft Copilot, the company's recently launched AI chatbot built with OpenAI technologies, does not yet appear to be siphoning users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, according to a new analysis of app store data. Copilot, which combines an AI chatbot with an Image Creator feature powered by DALL-E 3, is notable for offering free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology -- something that OpenAI charges for in ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. Given it's a free alternative, it's somewhat surprising that Copilot's launch hasn't seemingly impacted ChatGPT's installs or revenue as of yet -- but that could be explained by the lack of promotion.
AMD is unveiling the Radeon RX 7600 XT in Las Vegas, a slightly souped-up version of last year's entry-level RX 7600 with higher clock speeds and 16GB of VRAM.
Here's a list of the best Wi-Fi extenders you can buy right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Barry Keoghan and more celebrities arrive dressed to impress at the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.
Withings' latest health device is a multi-use wireless thermometer that'll check your heart health and even listen to your chest.
Sam Kerr, Australia's biggest star, is doubtful for the 2024 Olympics after tearing her ACL in training.
Don't let Jack Frost start nipping at your car — this winter must-have will put Frost in his place.
NVIDIA is holding a big press conference as part of its CES showing. You can watch the event on NVIDIA’s website, YouTube and Twitch. You should expect plenty of AI news.