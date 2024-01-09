Pedestrian killed in North Side hit-and-run: CPD

TechCrunch

Microsoft Copilot, the company's recently launched AI chatbot built with OpenAI technologies, does not yet appear to be siphoning users away from OpenAI's own ChatGPT, according to a new analysis of app store data. Copilot, which combines an AI chatbot with an Image Creator feature powered by DALL-E 3, is notable for offering free access to OpenAI's newer GPT-4 technology -- something that OpenAI charges for in ChatGPT, which runs on GPT-3.5. Given it's a free alternative, it's somewhat surprising that Copilot's launch hasn't seemingly impacted ChatGPT's installs or revenue as of yet -- but that could be explained by the lack of promotion.