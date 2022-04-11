Two pedestrians, driver killed in separate El Paso traffic collisions on Interstate 10

A driver died in a fiery wreck Sunday morning that closed a portion of Interstate 10 in East El Paso, police said.

Traffic investigators are working to identify two other drivers who fled the scene where a man died in a burning car, police officials said Monday.

The collision occurred at 5:49 a.m. on I-10 East near Hawkins Boulevard. The case is under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

El Paso police investigate a serious traffic collision Sunday morning on Interstate 10 near Hawkins Boulevard.

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe were heading east on the freeway. The Corvette's driver lost control, crashed into the center median and came to a stop on the roadway. The Tahoe then hit the back of a 2004 Pontiac Vibe, police said.

The Vibe went out of control, crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames. The driver was killed, police said.

The damaged Corvette and Tahoe were left behind by their drivers, who both fled the scene, police said. The victim's name has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly wreck may call the Special Traffic Investigations Unit at 915-212-4080 or may anonymously call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477.

2 pedestrians killed on I-10

In a separate tragedy in the early morning, two pedestrians died after being struck by a car at 1:12 a.m. on Interstate 10 near Sunset Heights, police said.

A man and a woman were struck and killed while trying to cross I-10 East near Porfirio Diaz Street, police officials said Sunday afternoon.

The unidentified pedestrians were in their 20s to 30s and were heading from south to north across the freeway, a police news release stated.

Police said that the pedestrians were hit by a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by 23-year-old Hasaan Credle with passengers identified as Matthew Dege and Kalvin Chew, both 20 years old. All three men are from Fort Bliss.

The investigation by the police STI Unit closed the freeway in the early morning, but it reopened later in the morning.

Investigators are working to formally identify the pedestrians and notify their families, police said.

In the past, the area has been the scene of fatal pedestrian accidents involving undocumented migrants attempting to cross the freeway just west of Downtown El Paso and near the U.S.-Mexico border.

There have been 20 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared to 17 at this time last year, according to Police Department numbers.

