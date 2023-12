Dec. 8—A San Antonio man was killed Thursday while walking on US 285 in Pecos County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Fort Stockton man was driving a Ford F-250 south on US 285 near mile marker 421 around 6:45 p.m. when he struck William Harold O'Connell, 71, who was in the roadway.

O'Connell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford wasn't hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.