Pedestrian killed on Route 9 in Freehold Township; cops seek witnesses

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - A pedestrian was killed Tuesday evening in Freehold Township and the incident is still under investigation, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Around 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Freehold Township Police responded to the southbound lanes of Route 9 several hundred feet north of the interchange with Route 33, Santiago said. Upon their arrival, they found the victim, a 61-year-old man, lying in the roadway.

The victim — whose identity was not given — was pronounced dead at the scene, Santiago said.

The driver, a 48-year-old man who was also not identified, was operating a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck and remained on the scene, according to the prosecutor.

No criminal charges have been filed nor traffic summons issued with regard to the incident, he said.

Santiago is urging anyone who might have witnessed this incident or otherwise has information about it to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Freehold Township Police Department Officer Tyler Whelan at 732-462-7908.

