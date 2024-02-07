Pedestrian killed in suspected DUI crash behind Tower District store, Fresno police say

Two people were hit by a car behind the Dollar Tree in Fresno’s Tower District early Wednesday.

One died. The other was seriously injured.

The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI, police said in an update.

According to police, the crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. as the driver, identified as 25-year-old Cameron Aguilar, was turning west onto Fern Avenue from Maroa.

Her car left the street and struck the man and woman, who were both next to the Dollar Street store at the time.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Both have yet to be identified.

Detectives from the department’s Collision Reconstruction unit believe Aguilar was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple DUI-related charges, including gross vehicle manslaughter and causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony.