Pedestrian killed by SUV while trying to cross Texas 360 near Arlington, police say

A man who was apparently trying to cross Texas 360 on foot late Sunday night was struck and killed by a sport utility vehicle, police said.

The driver of the 2013 Ranger Rover Sport told police the man ran in front of her as she was entering State Highway 360. She pulled over and called 911 as soon as the collision occurred, police said in a news release Monday.

The officers who investigated the accident aren’t sure why the man entered the highway but believe he was trying to cross from east to west.

The driver will not face any charges, police said.

The incident occurred on southbound SH 360 near Arkansas Lane in Arlington. Police arrived at the scene at 11:17 p.m. Sunday.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man who died.

The Arlington Police Department said in the release that pedestrians should always use the sidewalks on overpasses and underpasses and never cross a highway on foot.