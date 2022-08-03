Pedestrian killed in train accident

MACOMB — A pedestrian has been killed following a collision with a train Tuesday evening.

According to a Wednesday, August 3, 2022 release by the Macomb Police Department, police were called to the train tracks west of Bower Road in response to a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian. Fire department and a Lifeguard ambulance crew responded shortly after MPD arrived.

Upon arrival, crew determined the pedestrian was deceased. Several rail crossings were closed for preliminary investigation. These were opened by approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday.

MPD is investigating the incident, and has not released the name of the deceased individual. The release indicated there was no evidence of foul play. It credited the county Sheriff's Office, coroner, Illinois State Police and Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety with assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. MPD said updates and new information would appear on its website at http://cityofmacomb.com/police-department and on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/macombpolice.

