Pedestrian killed by train outside of downtown Raleigh

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train near downtown Raleigh Friday night.

The person was hit by a train at 9:41 p.m. near the intersection of South Blount and Hoke streets, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release.

Streets near the area were closed as law enforcement investigated the incident but have since reopened. Law enforcement is still determining the circumstances surrounding the incident and the death investigation is ongoing, according to a Saturday morning news release.

There were 22 people train-related fatalities in North Carolina, including two in Wake County, in 2023, according to Federal Railroad Administration.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 or to call 919-996-1193.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.