Pedestrian killed in Treasure Island

A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night in Treasure Island, and a man was charged with DUI manslaughter, Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies said.

Mark Walters, 55, was driving south on Gulf Boulevard when he left the road, deputies said. According to investigators, Walters hit 46-year-old Andrea Hamilton, who was walking north on the sidewalk at approximately 10:29 p.m.

Officers from the Treasure Island Police Department responded to the crash. Hamilton was transported to a local hospital and later was pronounced dead.

Investigators said Walters showed signs of impairment and was arrested.