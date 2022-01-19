Pedestrian killed in Tuesday morning crash in E.L.; police investigating possible theft of his vehicle

EAST LANSING – Police were looking for information about a fatal car-pedestrian crash Tuesday morning and the possible theft of a vehicle that may or may not have been related.

The crash happened about 5:15 a.m. on West Road near Abbey Road.

A man who lived in the area was struck by a southbound vehicle and was dead at the scene, East Lansing police Lt. Chad Pride said.

The driver stopped, rendered aid to the man and called police, he said.

Investigators later determined that the crash victim's vehicle was missing from his residence and might have been stolen, he said. The vehicle is a gray, four-door Dodge RAM pickup truck with a business sign on the driver's door.

Police don't know why the man was in the road when the crash happened and did not believe the driver who hit him did anything wrong, Pride said, The roadway was "very dark," he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, police issued a news release mentioning the crash and the suspected vehicle theft but did not disclose that someone had died in the crash.

Pride released more information on Wednesday afternoon, saying investigators withheld details because they were looking for suspects in the suspected theft.

They'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the Dodge truck between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Pride said he was not in the office on Wednesday and did not know the age of the crash victim, whose name was not immediately released. He also said he had no information about the driver involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Adam Park at 319-6834 or email him at apark@elpolice.com

