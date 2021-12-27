Pedestrian killed in Utica hit-and-run on Christmas Day

One person was killed after a hit-and-run pedestrian-vehicle crash in Utica early Christmas morning after a call of a person hit by a vehicle, city police said.

Emergency crews were sent to the area of Court Street and Lincoln Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m., where they found the victim. He died at a local hospital, and his identification is being withheld until the relatives have been notified, police said.

A license plate was found in the road, and officers traced it back to Honda SUV parked in a driveway, officials said.

The vehicle had damage to the hood and windshield consistent with the accident, police said.

As the officers were viewing the vehicle, a Jeffrey Jones, 31, of Utica exited the residence and admitted that he hit the victim, officials said.

Jones was transported to the Utica Police Department, and the vehicle was towed for further investigation.

Jones so far faces a state vehicle and traffic law charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, police said.

Additional charges are being explored and may be levied in the future, police said.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: One killed in Utica hit-and-run crash on Christmas Day