Pedestrian killed in Victorville, sheriff’s officials seek hit-and-run driver

Sheriff’s investigators are seeking the identity of a hit-and-run driver that left Felipe Avila, 58, of Hesperia, dead in Victorville.

Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a hit-and-run driver, who allegedly left a Hesperia man dead in Victorville.

At 8:13 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a man down along Amargosa Road, between Mesa Street and Gabriel Road. The area is located west of Interstate 15 and near Desert View Memorial Park.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, Felipe Avila, 58, suffering from major injuries. Avila died at the scene, sheriff’s officials reported.

Victorville Station Major Accident Investigation Team responded to lead the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials determined that Avila was hit by a full-size pickup truck traveling southbound. Investigators also believe the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side view mirror.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to call the Victorville sheriff’s station at (760) 241-2911 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Pedestrian killed, sheriff’s officials seek hit-and-run driver