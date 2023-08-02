Pedestrian killed Wednesday after driver flees from Oklahoma City police

A pedestrian was killed early Wednesday in southeast Oklahoma City after being struck by a vehicle.

The collision happened after police attempted to stop the driver for an unspecified traffic violation.

The identity of the pedestrian was not released pending notification of next of kin. The car's driver, who fled on foot after the accident, remained at large as of Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened about 12:30 a.m. after an Oklahoma City police officer saw the driver of a four-door sedan commit a traffic violation near SE 29 and High Avenue, Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight said.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but instead of pulling over, the driver fled, running a red light at a high rate of speed.

Knight said the officer judged it too risky and ended the pursuit, waiting at the intersection for a green light before continuing west on SE 29.

As the officer approached the intersection of SE 29 and Shields Boulevard, a debris cloud on the other side of a railroad crossing just east of the intersection could be seen. The officer found the wrecked vehicle and a dead pedestrian on the other side of the tracks, he said.

Knight said an initial investigation shows the vehicle likely wrecked after becoming airborne as it crossed the tracks at a high rate of speed. Officers cordoned off an area around the scene and brought in a police K-9 unit to search for the driver, who could not be located.

Police do not believe the vehicle involved in the accident was stolen, Knight said, adding that police are reviewing its ownership records and other evidence collected to identify the driver.

"I don't know what kind of traffic violation was observed, but the officer decided not to chase because it was too dangerous," Knight said. "It looked like it (the wrecked car) hit the railroad tracks at a high-rate of speed, which launched the vehicle into the air."

