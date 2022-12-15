Pedestrian killed while crossing Independence intersection Wednesday evening: Police

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Independence, according to police.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Noland Road and Lynn Court, Officer Jeremie Stauch with the Independence Police Department’s traffic unit said in a statement.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle that was turning south. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Independence police continued to investigate the crash late Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available from police.