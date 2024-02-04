Pedestrian killed while trying to cross Manatee County intersection

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing a busy Manatee County intersection Saturday night, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Around 7:37 p.m., a 37-year-old Bradenton man driving a pickup truck was traveling westbound on StateRoad 70 on the inside lane.

Passenger dead, driver seriously injured in crash on I-75: FHP

At the same time, a 59-year-old man walking tried to cross SR-70.

FHP said the driver of the truck hit the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The truck driver was not injured.

Officials are still investigating the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.