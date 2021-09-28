Pedestrian killed while trying to cross frontage road in Grand Prairie

James Hartley

A man died after he attempted to walk across the westbound Interstate 20 frontage road in Grand Prairie early Monday morning and was hit by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Police said the 29-year-old man was walking across the road around 3:15 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released the name of the man and said they do not expect charges to be filed against the driver of the vehicle.

Police are still investigating.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories