Pedestrian outside crosswalk dies after she's struck by 2 cars

Oct. 2—A 30-year-old Bakersfield woman died Sunday night after she was struck by two cars while walking outside a crosswalk on Roberts Lane west of MacArthur Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman, identified by the coroner's office as Tiffany Amber Stevens of Bakersfield, walked into the No. 2 lane at 9:29 p.m. and stopped there "for reasons unknown." The driver of a 2005 Toyota struck her, throwing the pedestrian into the path of a 2009 BMW, which also hit her, according to a CHP news release.

Both drivers remained at the scene. Drugs and alcohol don't appear to be a factor in the collision, CHP reported.