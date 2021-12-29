Driver arrested after leaving scene where pedestrian was fatally struck near S.W. 21st and Fillmore

Topeka police made an arrest Tuesday linked to a crash in which a pedestrian was killed that morning.

A Topeka motorist was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving the scene where a pedestrian died after being struck by multiple vehicles in the area of S.W. 21st and Fillmore, Topeka police said.

Dennis Leroy McFeeters Jr., 41, of Topeka, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 7:10 a.m., said Lt. Ed Stanley of the Topeka Police Department.

Motorist Colby Rajewski, 18, subsequently surrendered to Topeka police, Stanley said.

Rajewski was booked at 4 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed he was being held late Tuesday in connection with leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in great bodily harm.

McFeeters was on foot when he was initially struck by one vehicle, then was hit by "several additional vehicles" before being pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Further information regarding McFeeters' death wasn't being released.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Pedestrian Dennis L. McFeeters Jr. dies after several vehicles hit him