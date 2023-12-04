Pedestrian reported dead, then alive, by the CHP in Modesto has died from his injuries

A crash victim incorrectly reported dead Thursday passed away the following night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, Omar Haboosh, 34, was reported to be a Sacramento resident who died just after being hit by a vehicle as he was walking on Crows Landing Road on Wednesday night.

Haboosh later was reported alive but in critical condition at Doctors Medical Center on Friday afternoon, with the CHP saying it “made a huge mistake” by inaccurately reporting his death.

Haboosh died of his injuries on Friday night, the CHP said. His place of residence was reported as “transient” by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Facility on Monday.

The collision occurred about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday when a 1997 Acura sedan struck Haboosh in the northbound lane of Crows Landing Road south of Blankenburg Avenue.

The driver of the Acura sustained minor injuries and was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Modesto Bee reported the collision as a fatality on Thursday and reported that he was in fact alive on Friday afternoon.