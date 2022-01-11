Pedestrian robbed at gunpoint in south Merced alley, police say

Merced police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint Monday in a alleyway off West 13th Street, between N and O streets.

Officer responded to the scene in the 700 block of West 13th Street at 10:52 a.m., a department news release said.

The victim told officers he was walking in the alley when a car pulled up. The driver exited the vehicle and allegedly pointed a Glock-style gun at the victim while demanding his cell phone. Police said the handed over the phone to the suspect, who fled in the vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an early 2000s gray Nissan Sentra. Police said the suspect was reportedly wearing a a black hoodie with red writing, black sweats, and a mask.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this alleged crime to contact Officer Arturo DeHoyos at 209-385-6905 or by email at dehoyosa@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department Website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers Website.