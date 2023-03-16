State Police investigating after woman fatally struck by car in Westwood

Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a car in Westwood Thursday morning.

Massachusetts State Police troopers started receiving reports of a person struck by a Nissan on University Avenue at approximately 9:50 a.m. Police say two nearby nurses rendered first aid on the woman while waiting for ambulances to arrive. The woman was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, according to State Police.

The driver of the Nissan, an adult male, stayed at the scene of the crash and spoke to police officers.

The area around the crash was shut down while an MSP recon team investigated the crash. An initial investigation revealed the woman was truck while attempting to cross the street from a shopping complex across the road from the train station.

No charges have been filed at this time. The victim’s identity will not be released until family are notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

