Pedestrian safety program launches in Volusia, one of deadliest places for walkers in U.S.

It isn't hard to find a news story about someone getting hit and killed by a vehicle in Volusia County.

A quick search for pedestrian fatalities brings up headlines such as these, all from this year: "Pedestrian killed on U.S 1 near Ormond Beach," "FHP: Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange City" and "Woman, 81, hit and killed by vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores."

It is so dangerous that a nonprofit designated the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area as the most dangerous in the country for pedestrians.

"We're not safe and we have a growing bicycle-riding population and streets that aren't accommodating. It's dangerous," said Volusia County Chairman Jeff Brower at a recent meeting.

New pedestrian safety program backed

In an effort to save lives, the Volusia County Council voted back a new safety program. "Best Foot Forward for Pedestrian Safety" is run by Bike/Walk Central Florida, a nonprofit that promotes pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The program focuses on improving the rates of drivers yielding to pedestrians in crosswalks in part through education, enforcement and engineering of low-cost safety improvements.

The program has been in place for over a decade in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and has improved safety in those counties, according to Bike/Walk Central Florida.

More: Woman, 81, hit and killed by vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores

"Since launching in 2012, the percentage of drivers yielding to people in marked crosswalks has increased from 17% to more than 52% on roads with a speed limit of 35 mph and lower and 2% to 43% on roads 40 mph and higher," according to a release about the program's expansion.

Bike/Walk Central Florida plans to host meetings in Volusia County to work with the Volusia Sheriff's Office to launch enforcement operations, the nonprofit's executive director Emily Bush told the council.

"It's not about the citations or the warnings that are handed out. It's about the information as to why we're doing this, why we're one of the worst in the country at striking people that are crossing the road and what they as a driver can do about it," Bush said.

The nonprofit will also host educational events for the public at sites around the county such as schools and community centers, according to Bush. The nonprofit educates both drivers and pedestrians about safety.

Program officials will also collect data at crosswalks that are a concern.

The data will look at how drivers interact with pedestrians in crosswalks, including whether they stop safely, slam on the brakes or drive past people, she said. The data is used to come up with ways to make crosswalks safer, such as installing new signs and upgrading lighting at intersections, according to the nonprofit.

"The most important thing is making those visual cues to drivers that there is someone that wants to cross the road here and you need to slow down and be aware of that, and it doesn't take rebuilding the road," Bush said.

Funding for the program is provided by the Florida Department of Transportation through the Federal Highway Administration. The funding is part of a statewide initiative called Target Zero, which seeks "to reduce the number of transportation-related serious injuries and deaths across Florida "to ZERO," according to Bush's presentation.

The county is not paying for the program for now. After two years, the nonprofit plans to ask the County Council for funding to continue the program, Bush said. The program is estimated to cost $60,000-$80,000 a year, she said.

Metro area called most dangerous for pedestrians

The nonprofit Smart Growth America said in its "Dangerous by Design 2022" report that the Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach metro area was the most dangerous in the country for pedestrians.

The report found that 140 pedestrians died in the area because of vehicle crashes from 2016 to 2020, and the report listed the metro area's average annual death rate as 4.25 per 100,000 people.

This year, Volusia County had 22 pedestrian fatalities from Jan. 1 through Nov. 16, according to preliminary data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. In 2022 there were 17 pedestrian fatalities.

At the meeting where the County Council supported the Best Foot Forward Pedestrian Safety program, all five council members who were there voted in favor of it. Two members of the council, Don Dempsey and Danny Robins, weren't present.

District 4 Councilman Troy Kent said concerns about safety keep him and his family off certain roads even though they love to ride bicycles.

"I refuse to allow my family to ride on public roads. We have to go to trails or designated bike paths because I am scared to death at the number of people I see on their cell phones driving those vehicles. And then it's an, 'I'm sorry.' Well, I'm sorry doesn't bring anybody in my family back or anybody else," Kent said.

Kent said he would like to see designated bicycle areas on major roads. He said John Anderson Drive in Ormond-by-the-Sea is narrow enough to be frightening when passing a bicyclist. Kent said officials could reach out to communities that are doing well with pedestrian safety to get advice.

Bush said that her nonprofit wants to make communities easier to navigate for people on foot or bicycles, and for those with disabilities or who have strollers in tow. Focusing on crosswalk education, enforcement and engineering are part of that, she said.

"We have an unfortunate number of people that lose their lives on our roadways every year, and we through this program and through FDOT's Target Zero are trying to prevent those deaths and serious injuries," she said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia joins safety program in light of pedestrian deaths, injuries