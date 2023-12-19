Pedestrian has serious, life-threatening injuries after being struck by driver in Smithfield, police say

Police in Smithfield are investigating a crash Monday evening involving a pedestrian.

Virginia State Police said about 6 p.m., a pedestrian was at the 800 block of Main Street, in front of the Smithfield Middle School, when a driver struck them. The pedestrian has serious life-threatening injuries, and they have been transported to Norfolk for further treatment.

Currently traffic is being diverted away from the scene. At this time, police have not released information about the driver, or if speed or alcohol were contributing factors.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com