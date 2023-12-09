Pedestrian seriously injured in crash in Raleigh
Raleigh police are investigating after a person was hit on Lake Wheeler Road Friday evening.
"I always thought my first career ejection would be something a little more exciting."
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
We have no idea what's happening with Shohei Ohtani.
"You don't have to," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said when asked why he wouldn't name a starter.
Almost one-third of the way through the fantasy hockey season, it's very important to be active and pick up free agents to improve your squad. Here's this week's list.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
Beeper Mini, the chat app that reverse-engineered Apple’s iMessage for Android, is having problems. The entire Beeper platform is seemingly broken, leading to the obvious speculation that Apple has stomped the bootleg iMessage workaround.
Rate cuts in 2024 could give solar stocks a boost after a difficult year.
OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.
Google's AI note-taking app is now available to all users in the United States who are at least 18 years old, the company announced on Friday. The experimental app is also getting a slew of new features and starting to use Gemini Pro, Google's new large language model, to "help with document understanding and reasoning." Now, Google is adding new capabilities to the product to go beyond generating summaries and suggesting questions.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
The construction sector gained 2,000 jobs in November, which is down from the prior three-month average of 21,000 and the weakest monthly growth since March.
The U.S. and Mexico formally submitted their bid Friday.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Mariah Carey, Brenda Lee and Darlene Love share the Christmas music crown, but they face competition from these new holiday classics.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Larian Studios has finally revealed when Baldur's Gate 3 will hit Xbox Series X/S.
Hang out with friends and solve puzzles in Big Walk, House House's new open-world sandbox.
It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as Bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.
"While it was scary, it is NOT career ending," Hurst wrote.