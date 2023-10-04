Pedestrian seriously injured when hit by driver in Ferguson Township, police say

A State College woman was seriously injured Tuesday when she was hit by a driver in Ferguson Township, the police department’s top officer said Wednesday.

A driver hit the 71-year-old woman about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Bristol and West College avenues, township police Chief John Petrick said.

The driver of a sedan was traveling westbound on West College Avenue, turned left onto Bristol Avenue and hit the woman in the crosswalk, Petrick said. She was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona.

It was not immediately known if alcohol, drugs, speed or fatigue were believed to be a factor. An investigation is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Patton Township police, Centre LifeLink EMS and Alpha fire police assisted.

There were eight serious or fatal pedestrian crashes last year in Centre County, state Transportation Department data showed. Three-fourths of such crashes occurred in the Centre Region.