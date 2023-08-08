Pedestrian seriously injured in Middletown hit and run. What we know

A male suspect is still at large after striking a 19-year-old pedestrian with his car and driving away at about 9:55 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7.

The incident occurred on Renfrew Avenue, a residential street not connected to any main thoroughfares with a 20 mph speed limit. It runs roughly north-south between Newport Avenue and Briarwood Avenue in the neighborhood between Easton’s Pond and St. George’s school, east of Aquidneck Avenue and just a short walk away from First Beach.

Middletown Police Department described the incident in a press release as “a hit and run accident resulting in serious bodily injury to a pedestrian walking on Renfrew Avenue.”

Stabbing: Newport man injured in stabbing Saturday night. What we know

According to police, the victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

Middletown police declined to comment beyond what was included in the press release. Detective Michael Faria explained that the incident is still under investigation and detectives are working to identify the vehicle operator.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Division at 401-846-1144 or on the tip line at 401-842-6516.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown police searching for suspect who struck teen in hit and run