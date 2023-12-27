Pedestrian struck on I-70 in Clay County

Dec. 26—Indiana State Police Putnamville Post and Clay County Sheriff's Department responded to a pedestrian being struck and killed on Interstate 70 in Clay County on Christmas Day.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. Dec. 25, ISP troopers were originally dispatched to the area of the 22 mile marker westbound of Interstate 70 in reference to a pedestrian walking on the interstate for an unknown reason, the ISP stated in a release. However, before troopers arrived on scene there was a second 911 call reference to a pedestrian being struck.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an individual was walking in the passing lane on I-70 westbound near the 22 mile marker when they were struck by a passenger vehicle. The driver of the vehicle immediately pulled over and called 911, fully cooperating with the investigation. There were no other injuries to report.

The Clay County Coroner's Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation and recover the remains of the deceased. The name of the deceased will be released at a later time by the Clay County Coroner's Office once positive identification and family notification has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Assisting with the incident were troopers of the Putnamville State Police Post, Clay County Sheriff's Department, Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Posey Volunteer Fire Department and the Clay County Coroner's Office.