Pedestrian struck by Brightline train across from Palm Beach County Courthouse
A pedestrian is struck by a Brightline train across the street from the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.
A pedestrian is struck by a Brightline train across the street from the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach.
In 2023, the Hollywood strikes brought the industry to a complete halt.
Both Gm-backed Cruise and Google-backed Waymo came into 2023 riding high on growing public interest and increasing corporate investment, but only one would make it to 2024 intact.
Poor grocery demand forecasting is responsible for more waste than you might expect. According to one source, grocery stores in the U.S. toss 10% of the roughly 44 billion pounds of food that the country produces annually. It's not only bad for the environment -- food waste is a major source of carbon emissions -- but costly for grocers.
The modified Nissan Z that meat snack brand Slim Jim displays at promotional events has been stolen in Los Angeles.
Carryover 2024 Chevy Traverse Limited sold alongside all-new 2024 Traverse. UAW strike delayed production of all-new third-gen Traverse.
The US stock market has had a great year, fueled by megacap tech stocks. For many professional investors, however, this one-sided trade has created a headache trying to keep up.
I keep these favorites from Cozy Earth, Hydro Flask, Johnson & Johnson and others close by whenever I fly.
Amazon is reportedly in talks to invest in bankrupt regional sports network operator Diamond Sports Group.
With more interest rate cuts expected to come in 2024 than initially projected, Goldman Sachs believes the outlook for stocks next year will also be better.
Flipboard is the latest mainstream app to officially join the fediverse, the collection of decentralized services that run on the ActivityPub protocol.
Last week, pan-African e-commerce platform Jumia said it was discontinuing its food delivery service, Jumia Food. According to the company, its food delivery business didn’t align with the current operational landscape and prevailing macroeconomic conditions in the seven markets, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Ivory Coast. As a result, Jumia Food will cease to exist across these markets by month’s end.
Emmett knocked Mitchell out cold with one punch.
This little appliance has over 11,000 perfect ratings — and I'm one of its biggest fans. It also makes a great gift!
Matthew Perry died of the effects of ketamine — but he previously did treatments for his mental health. Here's what to know.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
With injuries and/or suspensions impacting NBA teams, here are five players worth grabbing off the waiver wire to give your fantasy roster a lift.
Remember the controversial Rudy Gobert trade? You should because the Timberwolves are resembling a powerhouse because of it.
The former NBA star petitioned the court for dismissal.
Trade season is upon the NBA, as Friday marks the day when players who signed contracts as free agents the previous summer become eligible to be dealt.
Cruise, the embattled GM self-driving car subsidiary, is laying off 900 employees, or about 24% of its workforce, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The layoffs are part of a plan to slash costs and attempt to revamp the company following an October 2 incident that left a pedestrian stuck under and then dragged by one of its robotaxis. An email, penned by newly minted president and CTO Mo Elshenawy, was sent this morning to the entire 3,800-person workforce.