Pedestrian struck by car and other reports

Jun. 8—An 84-year-old man was reported hit by a car at 11:02 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Wilson Street.

Police stated Gordon Lewis, 84, of Albert Lea was taken via ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea to be checked out.

Lewis was struck by a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by Alden Helleksen, 17, of Albert Lea.

Police stated Helleksen was stopped at the intersection of Wilson Street and Bridge Avenue and signaled left to turn onto Bridge. Lewis was walking west to east to cross Bridge Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk.

As the car turned onto Bridge Avenue, it struck Lewis.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 6:42 a.m. Tuesday of a phone that was reported stolen after giving someone a ride to Clarks Grove.

Police received a report at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday of a theft of money at 1502 Manor Ave.

A check was reported stolen at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at 306 E. 11th St.

Items were reported missing from a room at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday at 2019 E. Main St.