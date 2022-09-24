Lubbock police were investigating an accident Friday night that sent one person to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police responded to the 5400 block of Slide Rd. just before 9 p.m. Friday for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle, according to a statement from the Lubbock Police Department. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

LPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene and traffic was blocked or limited in both directions of travel as of 11 p.m. Police were asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Pedestrian struck by car, seriously injured Friday night