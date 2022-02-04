Pedestrian struck by CSX train in SE Ocala has died; Marion sheriff's office investigating

A CSX train struck and killed a pedestrian late Thursday.

Marion County Sheriff's Office officials on scene said it's unknown why the victim was on the railroad tracks.

This is the CSX train that struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday night in Ocala.

Sheriff's officials said their detectives and CSX officials are conducting sperate investigations. Authorities did not release any information about the victim.

Deputies said they received the call at 11:15 p.m. Thursday. They responded to the 2700 block of Southeast 52nd Street.

The train, which had 50 cars, was traveling south to Wildwood, hauling rocks. It stretched from Southeast 52nd Street to the 2700 block of Southeast 62nd Street.

Within the past year, there have been at least three local instances where CSX trains have struck vehicles. In one case, a man was killed.

The three cases were all in Belleview and within a mile of each other.

