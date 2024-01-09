Pedestrian struck down on New Hampshire Avenue in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD - A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening on New Hampshire Avenue in the township, according to police.

The victim — who has not been identified — was struck by the car about 6 p.m. and suffered fatal injuries, said Lakewood Police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith, a department spokesman.

The circumstances that led to the accident are under investigation and police were attempting to locate the person’s family on Monday night, Staffordsmith said.

Additional information would be made public when possible, he said.

