Pedestrian struck in East Hartford dies

Oct. 27—EAST HARTFORD — The man who was struck by a minibus this morning died as a result of his injuries, police said this afternoon.

The man, Derrick Bellamy, 54, of Hartford, was transported to a local hospital this morning after he was found in the street, police said. Lt. Joshua Litwin said in a news release this afternoon that he died from his injuries sometime after.

According to police, personnel from the East Hartford Police and Fire departments responded to the area of Burnham Street and Delores Drive shortly before 7 a.m. after it was reported there was a person on the ground who possibly had been struck by a bus.

Following an investigation, police determined Bellamy was struck by a First Student minibus. Police said the minibus driver was met on scene and is cooperating with investigators. There were no passengers or students on board the bus at the time of the incident, and there were no other injuries reported.

Litwin said the area has been reopened after it was closed down for the investigation earlier in the day. No charges related to the incident have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

