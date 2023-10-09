Pedestrian struck, hurt in weekend hit and run near I-77 in Rock Hill , police say

A pedestrian was hurt when he was struck by a car on Celanese Road in a hit and run incident over the weekend, Rock Hill police said.

The person struck Saturday morning after 1 a.m. was 26 years old, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a statement. The man was hospitalized first in Rock Hill, then transferred to a hospital in Charlotte, police said.

The identity of the person who was hurt has not been released.

The collision happened on Celanese Road near Riverview Road, west of Interstate 77, police said.

In the statement, Rock Hill police said the vehicle that struck the man did not stop. Police, in the statement, called the incident a hit and run.

The collision remains under investigation, Rock Hill police Lt. Michael Chavis said Monday.