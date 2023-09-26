A pedestrian suffered moderate injuries Monday after being struck by an impaired driver according to a press release issued by the Alexandria Police Department.

The release goes on to say that the crash occured on Broadway Avenue at 12th Street. The 54-year-old driver was charged with driving under the influence 1st and 1st degree vehicular negligent injuring and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Pedestrian struck by impaired driver on Broadway and 12th