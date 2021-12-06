Pedestrian struck and killed by 2 vehicles on North Mesa Street in West El Paso

El Paso police traffic investigators are working to identify a pedestrian who died when he was struck by two vehicles Friday night on a West Side street.

The collision occurred at about 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified man was attempting to walk across the 4100 block of North Mesa Street in front of the King's X Bar, police said.

The man was crossing west to east when he was hit by a vehicle heading southbound. A second vehicle then ran over the pedestrian, who died at the scene, police reported.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene and no charges have been filed, police said.

The pedestrian was not on a crosswalk and was in an area without a street light, police noted.

There have been 67 traffic-related deaths in El Paso this year, compared with 65 at this time last year, according to police figures.

