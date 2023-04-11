Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in Paso Robles, police say

A train struck and killed a pedestrian on Tuesday afternoon in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The southbound Amtrak passenger train collided with the man at about 2:12 p.m. near Riverside Avenue, police said in a news release.

The man died of his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Police obtained surveillance video footage of the crash, which is “currently under review,” the release said.

The victim had not been identified as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464, or can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” and their message to CRIMES (274637).