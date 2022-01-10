Man struck and killed by car in northwest Fresno

A man on foot was hit and killed by a car on Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno early Monday morning, police reported, the first pedestrian death in the city in 2022.

Shaw was closed in both directions for several hours after the 3:38 a.m. incident as the police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash, but the roadway was open by 8 a.m. for the morning commute.

Police spokesman Felipe Uribe said it was not known if the victim, who was struck outside of a crosswalk, was homeless. His identity will be released by the Fresno County Coroner.

The male driver who struck the victim remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, said Uribe, and there were no evidence that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.