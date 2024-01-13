Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on Hopple Street Viaduct, police say

A pedestrian was killed Friday in a crash on the Hopple Street Viaduct, police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of Hopple and Beekman streets, where the neighborhoods of Camp Washington, Millvale, English Woods and North Fairmont meet.

The victim was struck by multiple vehicles.

The Cincinnati Police Department has shut down Hopple Street from Meeker Street to Beekman Street.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

This marks the third time in two days that a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the southwest Ohio region.

The two other pedestrians were killed in separate crashes on Thursday. An 87-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a Metro bus in Hyde Park while a 33-year-old woman was killed in a pedestrian crash in Adams County.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police: Pedestrian killed in crash on Hopple Street Viaduct