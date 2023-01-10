Person hit, killed by car while walking backward away from police, CMPD says

A person died after she was hit by a car while walking backward in east Charlotte, police said.

It happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday along The Plaza, near Fairmarket Place. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said officers arrived for an assault with deadly weapon call. They were told someone was there waving a knife and threatening others at a Shell gas station and convenience store.

When officers arrived, they said she was still there. CMPD said officers tried to talk to her but she started walking backward toward The Plaza. Officers didn’t have any weapons out, police said.

Police said she kept walking backward, backing into the roadway and continuing to move away from officers. Officers asked her to get out of the roadway several times as they tried to de-escalate, according to police.

However, a car driving on the Plaza hit her and she died at the scene, CMPD said.

CMPD shared that both officers present during the encounter are Crisis Intervention Team certified.

A Channel 9 crew could see police closing the road and taping off the scene.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity and if anyone will face charges.

