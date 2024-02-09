Pedestrian struck and killed in Flossmoor
A person was struck and killed Friday in a possible hit-and-run in Flossmoor, village officials said.
A person was struck and killed Friday in a possible hit-and-run in Flossmoor, village officials said.
Upgrade your space (or make someone's day!) with finds from Le Creuset, Staub, Viking, Ugg and more.
Save space and juice up your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once with this nifty cord-buster.
Yahoo Entertainment went behind the scenes of an in-person audition to get a look at the casting process and how performers put it all on the line for a chance at fame.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
"It's gonna be messy because it's true to life," host Scott Evans said of the new show.
Join us while we dig under the couch cushions in search of fun news from the 2024 Chicago Auto Show.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
When was the last time you opened a fresh one?
Kluber was a three-time All-Star and threw a no-hitter in 2021 while with the Yankees.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.
The Food and Drug Administration has given Samsung approval to add a sleep apnea detection feature to Galaxy watch in the US,
This beauty tool used to exfoliate skin and stimulate blood flow has more than 12,000 fans — baby soft skin is yours.
McIntosh is the second-fastest ever in the 800m.
Shares in Nissan Motor tumbled 12% after quarterly earnings undershot expectations and it cut estimates for car sales due to stiff competition in China.
Here are first-draft-of-history impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
Since Apple launched the Vision Pro last Friday, I’ve been hammering home the importance of immersive content. When Tim Cook unveiled the first Apple Watch alongside the iPhone 6, the product was met with some blank stares. It took Apple a few years to really hone in on fitness as the device’s single biggest driver.
Ubisoft has a bunch of interesting games coming up, and we'll learn more details about some of them in May.
In today's edition: The sports betting boom, a Caribbean Series no-hitter, the world's highest-paid athletes, Swifties math and more.
The nation’s high court heard arguments Thursday in a landmark case that may decide whether the former president is ineligible to run for a second term in office because of his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.