Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 99 in Merced County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision after a pedestrian was struck by multiple vehicles on Highway 99 in Merced County last week.

Officers responded at about 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to a report of pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 99, south of Sultana Drive, according to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga.

Authorities said it appears Samuel Schesley, 33, of Kent, Wash., was driving a 2020 Ford van in the number two southbound lane of Highway 99, when a pedestrian moved across the highway directly in front of the vehicle. Zuniga said the driver attempted to swerve and avoid the pedestrian but he was ultimately struck by the Ford.

Authorities said it appears that after the initial collision, the pedestrian was then struck by multiple vehicles while in the roadway. Zuniga said the driver of the Ford remained on scene and cooperated with officers. According to authorities, it is unknown what the pedestrian was doing in the roadway at the time of the collision.

The collision remains under investigation and the CHP is working to identify other vehicles that struck the pedestrian. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Merced Area CHP office at 209-356-6600. Anyone calling after office business hours is asked to call 209-356-2900.