Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on Ohio Street in Oshkosh

A 38-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Ohio Street Wednesday evening, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

The vehicle was traveling south on Ohio Street, approaching Third Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck, the department said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers located and arrested the driver a short time later.

The Oshkosh Police Department's Accident Investigation Team and detectives continue to investigate the crash.

The scene remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and authorities say drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the department at 920-236-5700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, or through the P3 App.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Ohio Street in Oshkosh