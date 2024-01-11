Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on Ohio Street in Oshkosh
A 38-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Ohio Street Wednesday evening, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.
The vehicle was traveling south on Ohio Street, approaching Third Avenue, around 6:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was struck, the department said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers located and arrested the driver a short time later.
The Oshkosh Police Department's Accident Investigation Team and detectives continue to investigate the crash.
The scene remained closed as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, and authorities say drivers should avoid the area.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact the department at 920-236-5700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477, or through the P3 App.
