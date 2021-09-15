Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver near Fort Worth intersection, police say

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night near a south Fort Worth intersection, authorities said.

The name of the victim had not released by authorities as of Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Worth police continued their search Wednesday for the vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

Authorities have not released any details on the type of vehicle involved in the incident.

Fort Worth police responded to the scene just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Berry Street and South Riverside Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene.

Fort Worth firefighters and MedStar personnel tried to resuscitate the woman, but she died at the scene.

Traffic investigation unit detectives are investigating the incident.