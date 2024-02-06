California Highway Patrol officials are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phelan.

A person was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Phelan, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 6 a.m. Monday, officers were called to Johnson Road near Daisy Lane. The area is north of Phelan Road, between Smoke Tree Road and Rancho Road.

When CHP officers arrived, they found the victim had suffered fatal injuries after being struck by a vehicle, which had fled the scene.

Snowline Joint Unified School District officials alerted parents and students of the hit-and-run collision. District officials said they anticipated bus delays due to the road closure.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s Division has not released the identity of the pedestrian who was killed.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760- 241-1186. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Phelan